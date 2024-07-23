Manchester City set demands for superstar exit, following talks: report

By
published

Manchester City might be about to lose one of their bigger stars, with negotiations starting over an exit

Mancehster City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to supporters on the day of his presentation as manager in July 2016.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have been quiet in the transfer window thus far. But things might be about to get busy, as the champions have named their price for a superstar of their squad. 

Previously, ESPN has claimed that Manchester City would rather keep the bulk of their squad together ahead of Pep Guardiola aiming for a fifth straight Premier League title. That may be difficult, however, with the Catalan facing a battle to keep the core together.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 