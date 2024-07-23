Manchester City set demands for superstar exit, following talks: report

Manchester City have been quiet in the transfer window thus far. But things might be about to get busy, as the champions have named their price for a superstar of their squad.

Previously, ESPN has claimed that Manchester City would rather keep the bulk of their squad together ahead of Pep Guardiola aiming for a fifth straight Premier League title. That may be difficult, however, with the Catalan facing a battle to keep the core together.

Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne have both been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, while Jack Grealish and Joao Cancelo are both reportedly seen as expendable. Bernardo Silva is an apparent target for Barcelona, while Rodri is admired by Real Madrid.

Rodri is one of several City stars wanted elsewhere (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Athletic, Atletico Madrid are “heavily linked” with Julian Alvarez. City have responded with a valuation for the Argentine.

Apparently, the champions want around £70 million as a base figure for the World Cup winner. This would price Atleti out of a deal.

Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo previously posted on X (formerly Twitter) that talks had begun, though it was unclear as to whether these negotiations were between the two clubs or if the player was involved. Alvarez is believed to want regular minutes though, which may cause an issue at City.

The club have a policy of never standing in the way of stars who want to leave – so if Alvarez chooses Atletico, the champions may have to reduce their demands. As FourFourTwo noted earlier this month, the price was always going to be the sticking point of this deal, given that City signed Alvarez cheaply 18 months ago.

Julian Alvarez is wanted by Atletico (Image credit: Getty Images)

In our view, this move may not be dead in the water. Atletico are still expected to move Joao Felix on this summer and may recoup a big fee for his services before dipping into the market to replace the Portuguese.

Alvarez is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.

