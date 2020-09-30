Revenge and a little bit of history are on Thomas Frank’s mind ahead of Cup tie

Thomas Frank admits Brentford will be out for a measure of revenge when they take on Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Bees fans are still smarting from losing the £170million Championship play-off final to their west London rivals less than two months ago.

But boss Frank is more concerned about writing a little piece of Brentford history, with the club having never reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

“I agree we can’t get around that in any way – its a repeat of the play-off final,” said Frank.

“But for me that’s history. All we can affect is the game tomorrow and it’s a chance for the club to make history – we have never been to the quarter-finals in this competition.

“I think every footballer, coach or anyone who is involved in this beautiful sport likes to change history, to be a part of history, to do something special, so we would like to do that.

“Then it’s about juggling two tournaments when we want to do well in both. We are looking forward to a good game and a London derby.

“I said two months ago congratulations to Scott Parker and Fulham, since then they’ve moved on and we’ve moved on.”

Fulham are struggling on their return to the Premier League and head coach Parker hit out at owner Tony Khan for apologising for their performance in Monday’s defeat by Aston Villa.

Frank added: “I can only focus on us and say that we are really pleased with the start of the season.

“We’ve had a tough cup run and put (in) some good performances in the first three league games, so we are in a good place, We always want to improve and do better.

“I think they will change some players but I’m pretty sure he will put out a strong side, and we will have another tough game with Fulham.”

Forward Said Benrahma, linked with Villa and Crystal Palace before Monday’s deadline, will be in the squad with Frank adding: “Said is Brentford player.”