Tottenham Hotspur ramp up shock move for Mason Greenwood: report

Tottenham are lining up a shock move for Mason Greenwood as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Thomas Frank has enjoyed a good start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they are unbeaten in the Champions League and currently find themselves third, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

However, their attackers are yet to find their best form this season, so they have identified Greenwood as a potential shock option for the January transfer window

As it currently stands, their top scorer across all competitions is Micky van de Ven with three goals.

New signing Mathys Tel has only managed to bag one goal so far this season, and Dominic Solanke, who was brought in in the summer of 2024 has only played twice, and is yet to find the net.

Now TEAMtalk are reporting that the north London side are lining up a shock move for ex-Manchester United forward Greenwood.

Greenwood was viewed as one of the most exciting talents from the Manchester United academy in recent years, but serious criminal allegations ultimately dropped by the Crown Prosecution Services, saw him move on.

He spent a season on loan at Getafe in Spain before Marseille signed him in the summer of 2024, where he has gone on to score 30 goals in 48 games.

Tottenham views him as someone who can provide an extra drive to their attack, with his pace and versatility noted.

TEAMtalk believe that Barcelona are currently leading the race to sign the 24-year-old, and they may plan to reunite him with former teammate Marcus Rashford.

Other European sides are also in the race to sign Greenwood, including Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, whilst Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are preparing lucrative offers. Greenwood however, is said to prefer staying in Europe and playing in the Champions League.

In FourFourTwo's view, the optics of bringing Greenwood back to England are not good for Tottenham. It is not a transfer that would go down well at Tottenham, let alone the rest of the Premier League. Manchester United are also owed a 50% sell-on fee should he leave Marseille.

Greenwood is currently valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt. Tottenham next play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.