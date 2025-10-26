Jadon Sancho SNUBS Unai Emery after embarrassing Aston Villa call
Jadon Sancho’s current predicament has not been helped by the Aston Villa boss' decision against Manchester City
Jadon Sancho cut a frustrated figure following an Unai Emery call in Aston Villa’s game against Manchester City.
The Villans took the lead early in the first half when Matty Cash thrashed home the opener past Gianluigi Donnarumma from a well-worked corner routine.
But the Midlands side didn’t have it all their own way, as in-form attacker Emi Buendia was forced off the field with an injury just 10 minutes after the goal.
Jadon Sancho showed unhappiness with Unai Emery call
The Argentinian had to be replaced, and Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho was sent on in his place, for only his second Premier League appearance under Emery since joining in the summer.
Sancho gave a solid, if not spectacular, account of himself, almost beating Donnarumma with two shots in quick succession in and around the six-yard box.
28' - ON ➡️73' - OFF ⬅️A first for Jadon Sancho - subbed on and subbed off in a Premier League match. pic.twitter.com/ewuVTmJEQJOctober 26, 2025
But it was not enough for Emery, who took the embarrassing step of substituting Sancho back off in the 74th minute – a fear of players only matched by being hooked in the first half.
It clearly didn’t go down well with the 25-year-old, who was shown slowly walking off the field, refusing to shake the hands of Ross Barkley and Evann Guessand entering the field.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sancho then seemed to try and avoid Emery, who raced over to the former England international, looking apologetic for his decision.
With his contract at Old Trafford expiring at the end of this season, this is not how the winger would have wanted to kick off his loan spell.
But questions may also be asked of Villa themselves, who are said to be spending a significant amount to have Sancho at the club, with Emery apparently retaining little faith in him.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Villa Park worked perfectly for Marcus Rashford as a stepping stone to his current spell with Barcelona, it doesn’t seem to be working out quite the same for Sancho, who finds himself in a remarkably similar situation.
It is still very early days, and Emery will want to keep Sancho on side with a long way to run in his loan deal yet, but it is not the ideal start for either party.
Questions remain around whether the winger can get his career back on track after showing supreme talent at Borussia Dortmund, and this scenario will not add anything positive to that debate.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.