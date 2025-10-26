‘Two months ago they sang my name’ Vitor Pereira clashes with Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters after Burnley loss

Vitor Pereira said he’d “feel proud” of the Wolverhampton Wanderers side as a fan

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Vitor Pereira, the Wolverhampton Wanderers manager is held after clashing with supporters after their defeat during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on October 26, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Vitor Pereira seemed to have a verbal altercation with fans after the final whistle of Wolverhampton Wanderers' loss to Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vitor Pereira appeared to clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters following his side’s 3-2 loss to Burnley.

Wolves had managed to cancel out a first-half Zian Flemming brace before the interval with goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Marshall Munetsi.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Vitor Pereira, the Wolverhampton Wanderers manager (C) and club captain, Jorgen Strand Larsen held after clashing with supporters after their defeat during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on October 26, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It didn't make for happy viewing for Wolverhampton fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was understandable frustration following the result, which leaves the Midlands side dead last in the Premier League table, with just two points and no wins after nine games.

Boos rang around Molineux at the full-time whistle, as did calls for Pereira’s sacking, which might have played a role in the seemingly angry exchange he had with fans in the Sir Jack Hayward Stand.

“I went to speak with them,” Pereira explained in his post-match press conference. “What I said to them is we worked a lot and we need to fight together. But I understand the frustration.

“Two months ago, they sang my name because of the work that we did last season, and we are competing in the Premier League, not in the Championship.

“But I understand that now, without results, this is football now they sing my name maybe to sack me.”

In a move that may not go down with those frustrated supporters, Pereira went on to say they should feel pride in the league’s current worst side.

“At the end of this game, if I was a supporter, I would feel proud of my team because they worked and the players showed the mentality,” he said.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Vitor Pereira manager / head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on September 20, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Pereira could now face increased pressure following the damaging loss (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Pereira is dealing with a difficult scenario, having sold the likes of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha in the summer, the Wolves fans are not wrong to expect more.

What’s worse is that Sunderland, Leeds United and their opponents on the day, Burnley, are proving to be much stronger than the last two cohorts of promoted sides, so a division regular like Wolves are at real risk of relegation.

Unfortunate scenes like those seen at Molineux are often difficult to come back from for a manager; Pereira will need something monumental to bounce back.

Wolves take on Chelsea this week in League Cup action, as the Fourth Round begins.

