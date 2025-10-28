Manchester United making 'market-shaking' Conor Gallagher offer: report

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Manchester United are ready to make a 'market-shaking' offer to bring Conor Gallagher back to England.

Gallagher has been in Spain for just over 12 months, but he is yet to nail down a starting spot in Diego Simeone's team.

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United may offer him a way back into the Premier League, with the Portuguese manager keen to extend the Red Devils' recent good form and snare the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Manchester United looking to bring Conor Gallagher back to the Premier League

Manchester United's fortunes have changed in the past few weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have somewhat changed their fortunes around in recent weeks, with three league wins in a row for the first time since Amorim joined last year.

The clubs aim for the season is to return to European football, with that looking achievable currently but they will look to strengthen to squad in January to help push them over the line.

Spanish outlet Fichajes believes the strengthening may come in the form of Gallagher, who currently plies his trade for Atletico Madrid.

The Chelsea academy graduate has found himself used as an impact sub this season, having started just four games in all competitions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The newspaper believes that Manchester United are prepared to make a 'market-shaking' offer of €60 million for the England international.

FourFourTwo understands that Diego Simeone considers Gallagher an important member of his squad, with his versatility and ability to work hard being something the manager admires. Alongside the board, Simeone doesn't entertain the idea of releasing players mid-season, unless an exceptional offer arrives, which could be the case for Gallagher.

Manchester United explored a deal for Gallagher in the summer, but it never materialised. Should they be able to convince both Gallagher and Atletico Madrid in January, they may also explore a loan with an option-to-buy deal to ease the financial burden.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Manchester United. He make the footballing decisions at the club now. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A move back to England would also put him in the spotlight for Thomas Tuchel and the national team, and with just months until the 2026 World Cup, it could be a huge advantage playing in the Premier League.

In FourFourTwo's view it would be a good move for both parties. Casemiro's contract ends in the summer, and whilst not like for like, Gallagher's versatility and energy would bring a different element to Manchester United's midfield as they build for teh future.

Gallagher is currently valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt. Manchester United next travel to Nottingham Forest when Premier League action returns, as they look to make it four wins in a row.