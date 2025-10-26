‘You could almost see the fear in the referee’s eyes’ Gary Neville expresses sympathy for Craig Pawson in Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur call

Gary Neville wouldn’t swap places with the referee after the step he had to take in the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Sky Sports commentator and pundit Gary Neville
Gary Neville had sympathy for Craig Pawson at the Hill Dickinson Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Neville claimed you could “see the fear” in referee Craig Pawson’s eyes after a step taken in Everton’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Frank’s side took the lead in under 20 minutes, when Rodrigo Bentancur shouldered a corner back into the six-yard box for Micky van de Ven to nod in from point-blank range.

The Toffees thought they’d netted an equaliser just over 5 minutes later when Jake O’Brien headed one in from a corner, before Pawson was called to the monitor to review a subjective offside.

Gary Neville spots “fear” following Craig Pawson’s tough decision process

English referee Craig Pawson consults the pitch-side monitor before disallowing an Everton goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 26, 2025. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Craig Pawson was sent to the monitor at the Hill Dickinson, before having to announce his decision to the stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The referee took his time reviewing the incident, with those at Stockley Park suggesting that Iliman Ndiaye had interfered with Guglielmo Vicario from an offside position.

Pawson agreed with his assistants and, under new protocols, had to relay the decision vocally over the public address system to the fans inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium, to a chorus of boos and jeers from the home support.

“Who would want to make that announcement in here?” Peter Drury posited.

“You can almost see the fear in the referee’s eyes,” Neville chuckled.

Pawson did indeed look like he’d rather have cracked on with the game than be forced into becoming a public speaker inside the newly-built 52,000-seater stadium, but Neville didn’t have too many problems with the call itself.

“What I would say, as a defensive team and with a defensive mindset,” the former Manchester United man continued, “[is that] the reason that these teams stay now and don’t put men on the post is to make sure that there are offside players.

“And he [Ndiaye] is very close to Vicario. I don’t think he’s ever going to save it, but again, it’s subjective, and the officials have made a decision.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Jake O&amp;amp;apos;Brien of Everton scores a goal that is later ruled out by VAR during the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Everton defender Jake O'Brien was denied his first Premier League goal of the season in the end (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while the efforts to keep the fans in the stadium as informed as those at home is admirable, the system of having referees sheepishly explain their call to tens of thousands of furious fans is not an ideal solution.

As those who have experienced it in the ground will know, you usually already know the decision before the referee speaks and – certainly if it’s going against the home team – the rest of the official’s announcement is then drowned out by boos.

It’s questionable whether this new system is serving anyone, and we can’t imagine referees objecting too harshly, were it scrapped.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

