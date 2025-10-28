How to watch Wrexham vs Cardiff: Free live stream, TV details for North vs South Wales rivalry in Carabao Cup

Watch Wrexham vs Cardiff for a mouthwatering all-Welsh clash in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup tonight, with all the broadcast information, including details of a free live stream, right here in this guide.

Wrexham vs Cardiff key information • Date: Tuesday, 28 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 4pm ET • Venue: Stok Cae Ras, Wrexham • TV & Streaming: ITV1 & ITVX, Sky Sports (UK), Paramount+ (US) • Free stream: ITVX (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

This might not be a local derby but the 'north vs south' rivalry still burns intensely. Wrexham is credited as being the birthplace of Welsh football, though the sport is now officially run from the capital down south in Cardiff.

There is no love lost between the two sides, even though this is their first competitive meeting since 2004. Up until recently, Cardiff have been the greater force in modern times, even gracing the Premier League, but Wrexham have the momentum, rocketing from non-league status to the Championship this season, just as Cardiff were relegated to League One.

It promises to be a cracking occasion at the Racecourse, with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs, and FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Wrexham vs Cardiff online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wrexham vs Cardiff for FREE in the UK

Great news for fans in the UK, Wrexham vs Cardiff will be shown live and for free by ITV – tune in on ITV1 on TV or stream away on the ITVX platform.

Fans in the UK actually have a choice, with Sky Sports – the main Carabao Cup rights-holder – airing the game on Sky Sports Main Event.

Away from the UK right now? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

Can I watch Wrexham vs Cardiff in the US?

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have generated a huge amount of interest in the States for the Welsh club, and fans can watch Wrexham vs Cardiff City on Paramount+.

Watch the EFL on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, with a huge selection of games across the Championship, League One, League Two, and the Carabao Cup. Plans start from $7.99 a month – a bargain considering you get all the Champions League live streams too.

Watch Wrexham vs Cardiff from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Wrexham vs Cardiff. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.

See also ► Carabao Cup TV guide

Wrexham vs Cardiff: Routes to the Carabao Cup last-16

Wrexham

1st round: Wrexham 3-3 Hull (Wrexham won 5-3 on penalties)

2nd round: Preston 2-3 Wrexham

3rd round: Wrexham 2-0 Reading

Cardiff

1st round: Cardiff 3-0 Cheltenham

2nd round: Burnley 1-2 Cardiff

3rd round: Cardiff 2-1 Swindon