Liverpool report: Arne Slot sack decision confirmed, as Fabrizio Romano explains 'best manager to handle situation'

Liverpool have made a decision on the future of Arne Slot, with figures at the club deciding who the best manager to handle the current situation is, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Slot, who coached Liverpool to their 20th top flight title last season, is undergoing the first real test of his Anfield career, with the Reds having lost five of their last six games in all competitions, including four in a row in the Premier League.

Reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the hierarchy of the Premier League champions have made a decision on the future of the Dutch manager, with increasing pressure on his position.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot (Image credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool's rot started against Crystal Palace, where they were beaten by a 97th minute winner. They then lost against Galatasaray in the Champions League, before being beaten late again by Chelsea and Manchester United.

A 5-1 win against Frankfurt in Europe appeared to provide some light at the end of the tunnel, but an abysmal performance away against Brentford dragged them straight back down.

Liverpool player Ibrahima Konate looking dejected (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously some pressure is on Slot, with Liverpool seven points behind league leaders Arsenal, and in seventh place.

However, transfer expert Romano has claimed that Slot's job is not currently a question at Anfield, and the hierarchy at the club are "100% convinced" he is the "best manager to handle the situation."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Liverpool absolutely internally… and when I say internally it’s the hierarchy, the ownership, al the people at the club, really, really trust Arne Slot.

"They are 100 percent convinced that Slot is the best manager to handle this situation. Obviously it’s been a poor start to the season, but Liverpool are convinced everything will be okay, that it’s going to take some time to assess the squad with the new signings, to change something, to be back to the attitude from last season.

"But Liverpool have full trust in Slot. There is very good communication on a daily basis between the directors, all the people at the club in the management, and Slot.

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates with the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"There is no problem, no bad relationship, and no problems between the players and Slot. So [the issues] are really from a tactical point and also mental, obviously. But it’s not a problem between Slot and the players or Slot and the management."

In FourFourTwo's view, this is the correct decision from Liverpool. Slot was heavily back in the summer with over £400 million, and the additions to his squad are in his vision. They are probably in more of a transition than they expected, but not being rash is for the best.

Slot is currently ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now. Liverpool are back in action in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace before hosting Aston Villa in the Premier League.