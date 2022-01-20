Rhys Williams returns to Liverpool after Swansea loan spell
By PA Staff published
Rhys Williams has been recalled from his loan spell at Swansea by parent club Liverpool.
The 20-year-old defender joined Swansea at the end of August and made seven appearances, four of them starts.
“Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Rhys for his contribution during his brief time at the club, and wish him every success in his future career,” the Sky Bet Championship club said on their website.
Williams, an England Under-21 international, made his Liverpool debut in September 2020 and played 19 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.