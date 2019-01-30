Ribery back in Bayern training after hamstring injury

Franck Ribery is back in team training with Bayern Munich after recovering from a hamstring injury, the Bundesliga giants confirmed on Wednesday.

Ribery was hurt in a Doha training camp this month and has not been able to feature for Bayern since the Bundesliga returned from a mid-season break.

But the former France winger could be available for Bayern's next game, which is away to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, although a DFB-Pokal tie at Hertha Berlin four days later may be a more realistic target.

Ribery has been restricted to nine Bundesliga starts so far this season, scoring four league goals, but his return to action will be a boost for Niko Kovac's side over the second half of the campaign.

The 35-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he is expected to follow fellow veteran winger Arjen Robben out of the club, with Bayern targeting Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi as a replacement.

Bayern have won seven games in a row in the league but remain six points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund as the champions hunt a seventh successive title.