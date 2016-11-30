Ribery: Bayern must hold on to Robben

Franck Ribery has urged Bayern Munich to tie down Arjen Robben to a new deal.

The Dutchman's existing contract with the Bundesliga champions is due to expire at the end of the season and Bayern recently held talks with the winger to discuss a new deal.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed this month that talks will continue after Christmas and Ribery hopes both parties will agree terms.

"Arjen is a very important player for Bayern," Ribery told Sky.

"We need players like Arjen. Players with a lot of experience and a big name. That is part of Bayern."

Unlike Robben, Ribery has already signed a one-year renewal and he is ready to offer his colleague some advice on how to get a new contract.

"If he wants, I can help him out and teach him what to say and how to get a new deal...," the Frenchman joked.

Ribery will be 35 when his new deal at the Allianz Arena expires in June 2018 and he has admitted he could retire at Bayern.

"Could I retire at Bayern? Yes, why not," he continued.

"I did not know I would stay at Bayern for such a long time when I got here in 2007. We have been through a lot together and won a lot of trophies. I hope we can win many more trophies together."