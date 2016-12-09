Ribery: Bayern my last club in Europe

Franck Ribery says Bayern Munich will be his last club in Europe and revealed he could even sign another new contract at the Allianz Arena.

The 33-year-old agreed fresh terms last month, tying him to the German champions until the end of 2018.

And Ribery has no intention of playing for any other team in Europe, suggesting he could even renew beyond the expiry of that deal if the next 18 months go well.

"In Europe, Bayern is my last club - 100 per cent," Ribery said to Eurosport.

"Do I need a different experience or idea? If so, only just for fun, not like now at Bayern.

"Maybe I'll quit after my time at Bayern; maybe I will play somewhere else for one more year.

"How do they say in Munich? 'Schau'n mer mal' ['We'll see']. We'll see how this season goes and then the one after that.

"I know that the door for me to renew again here is always open."

Ribery joined Bayern from Marseille in 2007 and has won six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League among a total of 18 trophies.