Ribery could be punished over call-up, says Platini

Ribery announced his international retirement after 81 caps, having missed the World Cup in Brazil due to a back injury.

France, however, have not given up hope of bringing the Bayern Munich winger back into the national team fold, with coach Didier Deschamps keeping the door open for the 31-year-old.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet also told French newspaper Le Parisien that Ribery would have no choice but to play for France, should he be selected leading into the host nation's Euro 2016 campaign.

And Ribery could face a spell on the sidelines for the Bundesliga champions should he refuse Deschamps' invitation, according to Platini - a former French international.

"I have zero understanding of this," Platini told German paper Bild. "It is not the decision of the players, whether they come to the national team. This is the decision of the coach.



"Ribery cannot simply decide whether he plays for France or not. If coach Didier Deschamps invites him, he must come to the national team.



"This is defined in the FIFA statutes. If he does not come, he is suspended for three games with Bayern Munich.

"I don't understand him anyway. He is French, the European Championship in 2016 will take place in France."