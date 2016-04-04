Ribery in the dark over Bayern Munich future

Franck Ribery remains in the dark over his long-term future at Bayern Munich, with talks over a potential contract renewal yet to begin.

Bayern have tied down key stars like Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller, David Alaba, Javi Martinez and Xabi Alonso in recent months, but they have not sat down with Ribery to discuss his future.

The former France international's current deal is due to expire in June 2017 and he is keen to sign fresh terms with the Bundesliga leaders.

"I have not heard anything yet about my contract," Ribery was quoted as saying by Bild.

"We have yet to hold talks, but everyone knows what I am capable of. I want to keep playing as long as possible."

An ankle injury meant Ribery only played one league match in 2015-16 before February, but he has been an important first-team member again since returning to fitness.

The 32-year-old has scored twice in 11 appearances in all competitions this season, including the winner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.