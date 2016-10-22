Ribery ready for Bayern Munich return

Franck Ribery hopes to return to Bayern Munich training on Monday after revealing the thigh injury he picked up during the international break was not as bad as first feared.

The 33-year-old has not featured for the Bundesliga champions since their 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on September 28.

During the break from domestic football the former France international sustained the problem, and his recovery was hampered when he suffered a setback last week.

He hopes to return to action on Monday, though, once he has undergone an MRT scan to confirm the injury has passed.

"At first I feared it would be more severe," Ribery told the club's matchday show before Saturday's home victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

"[Fortunately] I'm feeling much better already."

With Ribery watching from the stands Bayern cruised past Gladbach 2-0, giving them a three-point lead at the top of the table.