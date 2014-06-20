Ribery rules out surgery on back problem

Ribery enjoyed another impressive campaign with the German champions last term as he picked up a Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal.

However, the France international was ruled out of the FIFA World Cup due to his back problem and was reportedly set to have an operation to cure it.

That would likely have ruled him out for much of pre-season and potentially the start of the 2014-15 Bundesliga campaign.

However, Ribery says he will not go under the knife, telling Bild in a text message: "No surgery, it is getting better."

The 31-year-old revealed recently he turned down the chance to have a cortisone injection during his failed fitness bid ahead of the World Cup.

While it had been suggested that his reluctance was due to a fear of needles, Ribery stated he did not feel it was a good idea to have the painkilling injection.