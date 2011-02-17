Ribery slams Domenech over comments

Domenech, replaced by Laurent Blanc after France crashed out in the first round in South Africa, called his team "horrible unthinking brats" this week after they refused to train when Nicolas Anelka was sent home for swearing at him last June.

"I don't know why he says these things. I find it a shame. The World Cup has gone, I don't want to talk about Domenech any more," fit-again Bayern winger Ribery told L'Equipe.

"I am very motivated to get back in the France team with a new staff and new coach. In South Africa Domenech didn't talk to us. He should have done it immediately, not only now. He should have said it to our face, it's not good."