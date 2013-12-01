Richards mulls City exit despite new deal offer

The 25-year-old full-back has made just six appearances in all competitions this season and has refused to sign a new contract with City until the end of the campaign, when he will reassess his position at the club.

Richards has claimed City have offered to extend his time at the Etihad - where the Birmingham-born defender has spent his entire senior career - but he wants to know whether manager Manuel Pellegrini rates him highly enough.

The key for Richards is how many games he gets to play.

"I've already spoken to City and they're happy to extend my deal but I've said I want to see how many games I play this season," Richards said.

"I don't ever want to leave City with the way it's going but it's one of those where you have to look at your career and say, 'are you playing enough?'

"Come the end of the season, I'll do that.

"Hopefully I'll have played enough but at the moment I don't think I am playing enough to get my top sharpness."