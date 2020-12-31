Richarlison available but James Rodriguez missing as Everton welcome West Ham

Richarlison is available for Everton’s home clash with West Ham on New Year’s Day but James Rodriguez remains sidelined.

Richarlison can be selected again after sitting out the Boxing Day win at Sheffield United under concussion protocol.

Rodriguez has missed the last five games in all competitions due to a calf problem. The Toffees also have Lucas Digne (ankle) and Allan (hamstring) out of action, along with Fabian Delph (hamstring) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles).

West Ham boss David Moyes must decide whether to risk Michail Antonio from the start.

Antonio came off the bench in the goalless draw at Southampton after a month out with a hamstring injury.

Fabian Balbuena will be assessed after missing out at St Mary’s while Arthur Masuaku is sidelined following knee surgery.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Olsen, Lossl, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Godfrey, Coleman, Branthwaite, Sigurdsson, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Tosun, Iwobi, Bernard, Gordon.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Randolph, Fredericks, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Antonio.