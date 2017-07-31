Richarlison to join Watford, Fluminense confirm
Rising Brazil star Richarlison is set to join Watford despite having been linked with Premier League champions Chelsea.
Watford are set to complete the shock signing of Richarlison from Fluminense, the Brazilian club has confirmed.
The 20-year-old forward has been linked with Premier League champions Chelsea and Ajax but is now on the brink of finalising a move to Vicarage Road.
Fluminense issued a statement on Monday to confirm that the transfer had been agreed, although Watford are yet to announce the deal.
Club president Pedro Abad later told a news conference: "He will play for Watford in England and not for Fluminense anymore. His departure is official and definitive."
It is reported that Marco Silva's side will pay between £11million and £13m for the Brazil youth international, if he successfully obtains a work permit.
Watford's record signing to date is Isaac Success, who joined for a reported £12.75m last July.
