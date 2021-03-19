Ricki Lamie hoping Motherwell can finish the season in style

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie is targeting finishing a “rollercoaster” season on a high.

Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock could define the Steelmen’s season finale. Victory will open up a 13-point gap ahead of the final five fixtures while defeat could see them dragged into the post-split dogfight.

“Regardless of the opposition it’s about trying to increase that gap and prolong that good run we have been on,” Lamie said.

“The break came at an inconvenient time but it’s given us a chance to reflect on what we have done well over the past handful of games and hopefully take that into the last six games that we have got left.

“Obviously Kilmarnock are below us in the league and it would be a big game to get three points to keep that gap going.

“It’s not just about increasing that gap, it’s about taking positives into each game and into next season as well.

“It’s been a rollercoaster season but if we can end on a high then that would be great.”

Motherwell have had their ups and downs even in recent weeks. They won at Kilmarnock in February to make it three wins from four games but then produced arguably their worst two performances of the season as they conceded a total of seven goals against Hamilton and St Johnstone.

Graham Alexander’s side quickly bounced back by taking seven points from three games while conceding just once.

“Regardless of who you play in the league, everybody has got quality in their squad and everyone is looking for points,” Lamie said.

“You need to be on top of your game, you get punished if not.”

Lamie is looking to end the campaign on a person high too after being in and out of the team through injury, like many of his team-mates, and also making a number of appearances out of position at left-back.

After starting the last eight games in central defence, the former Morton and Livingston player said: “With the injuries we have had this season, it’s been chopping and changing a lot, which doesn’t help.

“I’m not using it as an excuse in terms of results but a lot of guys have been playing out of position at times.

“Now, the numbers are looking healthy and on a personal note it’s been great to get that central role and get a run in the team.

“It allows you to add the consistency to your game and show what I can do in what I feel is my strongest position.”