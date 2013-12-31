Ridgewell targets home comforts for Baggies

The Midlands club have not tasted success in nine games, a run which has seen Steve Clarke sacked as head coach and West Brom sink to 15th in the Premier League.

But Ridgewell wants to put an end to the disappointment when Alan Pardew's men come visiting, having secured morale-boosting draws in their last three games.

"In the dressing room we've been rallying around, making sure everyone is together and everyone knows what they have to do," Ridgewell told the club's official website.

"A lot of the players have been in this position before and everyone has been saying their bit and trying to make sure everyone is on the same page and going in the right direction.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) is another home game and we want to try and do well in our home games.

"We've got to try and pick that up and get going again.

"We've earned two very good draws over Christmas and now we need to turn draws into wins, and try and move out of the position we're in at the moment.

"Everyone is trying to do that from 10th-place down.

"We just need to keep going and stick together.

"Everyone seems to be beating everyone else at the moment and you just have to get as many wins under your belt as possible to give yourself some breathing space."