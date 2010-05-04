Riedl named new Indonesia coach

The former Austria, Vietnam and Palestine coach will begin his new job later this week, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday on their website.

"(Alfred Riedl) will arrive in Jakarta this week and the training camp will start as soon as he arrives," Indonesian FA national team head Iman Arief told the Jakarta Globe.

Arguably the 60-year-old Riedl's finest achievement was guiding co-hosts Vietnam to the quarter-finals of the 2007 Asian Cup.