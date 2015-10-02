Riedle: Klopp a great fit for Liverpool

Former Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle believes Jurgen Klopp would be an excellent fit as Liverpool manager should the club decide to move on from Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers is under fire following an inconsistent start to the season for Liverpool, who have taken 11 points from seven Premier League games and have been held to two draws in their Europa League campaign so far.

Klopp remains out of work after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 season and is the bookmakers' favourite to be the next Liverpool manager.

Riedle helped Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles as well as Champions League glory in 1997 - scoring twice in the 3-1 win over Juventus in the final - before leaving for Liverpool and spending two seasons at Anfield.

He told Omnisport: "If at any time the bosses decide that it can't go on with Brendan Rodgers, then Jurgen Klopp would be a great choice, of course.

"The clubs are similar, they have the best fans in their country, loyal fans. So I really can imagine Jurgen Klopp as coach of Liverpool."

Riedle jokingly added: "Of course, then he has to improve his English. But it would fit."

Asked about Steven Gerrard's departure from Liverpool, which saw the midfielder leave for LA Galaxy at the end of last term after 17 professional seasons with the club, Riedle said: "Of course it was hard. Steven Gerrard was a role model for the club.

"But you also have to say that he was past his prime. So I think it was the right time for him to leave. It's going to be a new era for him."

Liverpool visit Everton this Sunday for the 225th edition of the Merseyside derby, a fixture Riedle has fond memories of.

"I was allowed to play at a lot of exciting derbies. But Liverpool versus Everton is just so tight," Riedle said.

"Everything is in one city. So of course the game was very important for a player of Liverpool. It really is a very special derby."