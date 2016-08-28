Risdon replaces Wright for Socceroos

Perth Glory full-back Josh Risdon has been called up by Australia, replacing the injured Bailey Wright for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Preston North End defender Wright will miss matches against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates due to a toe injury.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou said he was unwilling to take risks with Wright.

"Bailey has a minor injury that he has been nursing and although he played for Preston overnight we thought it better for him to stay in the UK," he said on Sunday.

"We have two tough matches in quick succession and will need everyone ready to go.

"Josh Risdon has come into the group recently and equipped himself well and I have no doubt that he will do a job if required over the next two matches."

Australia's matches against Iraq and UAE begin their third round of qualifying, with Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand joining them in Group B.

Risdon is a three-time international and the 24-year-old may feature in his home state when the Socceroos face Iraq in Perth on Thursday.