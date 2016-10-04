Rising Inter star Radu signs new contract

Inter have announced that young goalkeeper Ionut Radu has signed a new four-year contract.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut on the final day of the previous Serie A season and has been heralded as one of the club's brightest prospects.

Manchester City were credited with an interest in the Romanian, who was in the final year of his contract at San Siro, but he has opted to commit his future to Frank de Boer's side.

"FC Internazionale can confirm that Ionut Andrei Radu has renewed his contract with the Nerazzurri club," an Inter statement read.

"The young Romanian goalkeeper, who made his debut away against Sassuolo on May 14, has extended his stay at Inter for the next four seasons."

A 2-1 defeat to Roma left Inter ninth in Serie A after seven matches. They face Cagliari next on October 16.