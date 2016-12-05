River Plate play in green as tribute to Chapecoense

Argentine giants River Plate wore a special one-off green jersey in honour of Chapecoense following last week's tragic air disaster.

The footballing world has banded together to pay tribute to Chapecoense after players, backroom staff and officials from the Brazilian outfit were among the 71 people to lose their lives when a flight carrying them to the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional went down in Cerro Gordo, La Union in Colombia.

And River became the latest team to pay their respects by playing in a green kit for Sunday's Primera Division clash against Independiente.

Este es el modelo de camiseta verde que usará hoy ante Independiente en homenaje a December 4, 2016

Independiente also honoured Chapecoense in Buenos Aires, with the names of the fallen players' on their shirts.

- Así está ahora el vestuario del Rojo.Las camisetas de en homenaje a . December 4, 2016

CONMEBOL will award the Copa Sudamericana title to Chapecoense, interim club president Ivan Tozzo announced on Saturday.