Robben and Ribery in line for Bayern renewals

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will be offered contract renewals at some stage in the coming months.

Both wingers' contracts are due to expire in June 2017, but Bayern are yet to open talks over new deals with the experienced attackers.

Nevertheless, Rummenigge has made it clear the Bundesliga champions are keen to hold on to both Robben and Ribery beyond the expiration of their existing deals.

"I do not rule out that both will sign renewals with Bayern," Rummenigge told Kicker. "We all know how incredibly important they are, both on and off the pitch.

"But both will have to be patient for a bit. It is only normal to wait a bit longer with players who are older than 30."

Robben, 32, joined Bayern from Real Madrid in August 2009. The 33-year-old Ribery, meanwhile, has been with club since signing from Marseille in June 2007.