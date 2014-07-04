Robben diving the biggest concern, says Pinto

The Central American nation booked their place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals by beating Greece on penalties and meet Louis van Gaal's men in Salvador on Saturday.

And, while promising that his Costa Rica side will try their hardest to reach the last four, Pinto conceded Robben's theatrics are a concern.

"Let's try as hard as humanly possible to win," he said.

"We will respect the Netherlands, but we are going to attack them.

"I have the peace of mind of having a good defence and a good goalkeeper, so it will be difficult for Holland to score against us.

"What worries us most for the game is the diving of Robben."

Robben won a crucial late penalty in the Netherlands' 2-1 win over Mexico in the last 16 and confessed to diving during the clash.