Robben focused on fitness, not new Bayern contract

Arjen Robben is in no hurry to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich despite only having one year left on his current deal.

Robben's 2015-16 campaign was blighted by injury problems, meaning he was only able to make 21 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions.

Despite his lack of action, club president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the 32-year-old will be offered fresh terms.

However, the Netherlands international is focused on returning stronger than ever before ahead of next season.

"The most important thing is to be fit for the start [of pre-season training] in the mid of July," he is quoted as saying by Kicker.

"I am doing fine and I guess I have good chances to make the first-team training.

"I don't think about a new contract at the moment. I just want to be fit and stay healthy. This is my biggest wish right now."