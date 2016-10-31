Robben not contemplating PSV return

Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben insists a return to PSV at the end of the season is not on his mind at this stage.

The Netherlands international rose to prominence at PSV after making his professional debut at Groningen, eventually earning a move to Chelsea in 2004, before joining Bayern in 2009 after a two-year spell with Real Madrid.

Robben's contract with Bayern is due to expire in June 2017 and he is yet to open talks over a new deal.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old is not looking too far ahead and is focused on remaining fit for the time being.

"I am not thinking about a return to PSV right now," Robben said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against his former team.

"You always have be very careful with such comments. PSV and Groningen are very important clubs for me, but a return to Netherlands is not on my mind right now.

"It is very special to be back here and I am really looking forward to the game. But the fact that it is special to be here again does not mean I will return here as a player.

"I joined PSV at the age of 18. I was still living with my parents at the time and moved here with my current wife. Everything was new and different. My two years at PSV were very important and we had a special team at the time.

"A renewal with Bayern? My main concern now is to remain fit and then we will see. That is all I can say about a potential renewal at the moment."