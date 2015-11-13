Robben optimistic about Netherlands future

Arjen Robben believes Netherlands' 3-2 friendly victory over Wales can be the catalyst that begins the rebuilding process under Danny Blind.

Robben netted twice in Cardiff on Friday to seal the win for the nation who finished third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Netherlands have been a shadow of their former selves since that tournament, the victory over Wales only their fifth in 16 matches.

That run has seen them fail to qualify for Euro 2016, but Robben is hopeful they have turned a corner in beating Chris Coleman's side.

"You can always make comments and name things that are not going well," he told SBS6.

"In the first half we had control and we played well, but we have to be even sharpe, and have a winning mentality. We still conceded two goals [tonight], that cannot happen at this level.

"We have started again today with a bit of the old system. We have to work on that, but I have a good feeling about the future."