Robben out for four weeks

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben faces four weeks on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury in Netherlands' Euro 2016 qualifying defeat to Iceland.

The winger - making his first appearance since taking the captain's armband from Robin van Persie - limped off less than half an hour into the 1-0 defeat in Amsterdam.

Robben, already replaced by Sunderland's Jeremain Lens in the Dutch squad, has struggled with injuries throughout his career and was even forced to deny he missed Bayern's pre-season tour of China with a fitness issue.

The 31-year-old was clearly frustrated after his limited contribution on Thursday.

"It's really incomprehensible," he told NOS. "Specialists will now begin to say that I am prone to injury.

"But I was very fit and started super sharp in the competition."