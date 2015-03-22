Robben out for 'several weeks' with muscle tear
Bayern Munich have revealed Arjen Robben will miss "several weeks" after tearing an abdominal muscle.
Robben caught the eye against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday, before a collision with Gladbach right-back Tony Jantschke resulted in him hobbling off just 24 minutes in to his comeback from a minor back problem.
It proved to be just the start of Bayern's worries as a Raffael double put them to the sword in a 2-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern still look good for the Bundesliga title, sitting 10 points clear of second-placed Wolfsburg.
But with a two-legged UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Porto to come next month, Pep Guardiola will be desperate for Robben to make a speedy recovery, given his astonishing form this term.
In 20 Bundesliga appearances, the Dutchman has plundered 17 goals, with a further two strikes coming from his seven European outings.
