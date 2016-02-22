Robben pinpoints Dybala threat

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has singled out Paulo Dybala as Juventus' main dangerman ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 encounter.

Dybala moved to Juventus Stadium from Palermo in the close-season and has impressed with 16 goals in 35 games across all competitions.

Bayern are among the favourites to win the Champions League but last season's finalists Juve pose a big threat to their hopes, and Netherlands international Robben warned his team-mates that Argentina forward Dybala can be a difference maker.

"We know that Dybala is a very talented player who can make the difference," Robben said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday's first leg in Turin.

"We will make sure we are well prepared for him. But he is not the only player who has been in good form. It is all about the team performance."

Bayern will face a familiar face in the form of Mario Mandzukic, with the Juve striker expected to return from a muscular problem that has sidelined him since January 27.

And Robben is looking forward to a reunion with his former Bayern team-mate.

"I think it will be a very special game for Mandzukic," he added.

"We are looking forward to meeting him again. He was part of the team that won the treble.

"He will give his all to help Juventus to a good result, but we know him well."