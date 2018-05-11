Robben, Rafinha agree new deals with Bayern Munich

Arjen Robben and Rafinha have each agreed new one-year contracts with Bayern Munich.

The 34-year-old winger and 32-year-old full-back, whose deals were due to expire this year, have committed to the club for the 2018-19 season.

"We are delighted that we will be extending these deals by another year," sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Bayern's official website.

"Both Arjen Robben and Rafinha play important roles in our plans for the coming season."

The news comes four days after Franck Ribery also agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until June 2019.

There had been some speculation that the experienced attacking duo would look for new challenges for the final years of their careers, while Rafinha had been linked with a return to his native Brazil.

Robben joined Bayern from Real Madrid in 2009 and has won seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals and the Champions League during his time at the club.

Rafinha was also a member of that European triumph, while the full-back has six league titles four three cup wins to his name.