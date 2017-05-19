Robben return 'an absolute dream' for Groningen

Bringing Arjen Robben back to Groningen would be an "absolute dream" for the club, director Hans Nijland says.

Netherlands international Robben has a year remaining on his Bayern Munich contract but remains a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side, scoring 12 league goals for the Bundesliga champions this season.

Nijland cited the example of Dirk Kuyt, who scored a hat-trick to win the Eredivisie title for Feyenoord before retiring at the age of 36, when laying out his hope Robben could return to Groningen, where the 33-year-old started his career before moving to PSV.

"He played here from the age of 11 and made his first steps on the field here," Nijland told RTV Noord. "He even also opened our stadium.

"Arjen keeps warm ties with us - and vice versa. Obviously, we have talked a lot about him returning. We've seen it now with Dirk Kuyt and Feyenoord.

"It would be an absolute dream. If Arjen would be willing to return, he is more than welcome. If someone like Robben can add to your club, then you must take the next step.

"There is a beginning and an end somewhere in his career. We'd all love it if he were to do something for the club."