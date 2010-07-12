Robben: Sneijder may still join Man United

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid flanker Robben squandered a golden chance to give the Netherlands the lead in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, with Bert van Marwijk's side going on to lose 1-0 courtesy of Andres Iniesta's late goal in extra time.

Victory in Johannesburg would have capped an incredible season for Sneijder, who won the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble with Inter Milan, and was in contention to win the World Cup, Golden Boot and Golden Ball ahead of the showpiece.

As a result of his impressive displays for both club and country, Sneijder was believed to have attracted the attention of Red Devils' chief Ferguson, thought to be keen on the Dutchman as a replacement for veteran midfielder Paul Scholes.

Inter chief Moratti recently revealed that the Red Devils had expressed an interest in the playmaker, only for Ferguson to deny that he had made a bid for the midfielder.

While Sneijder himself has pledged his allegiance to the Nerazzurri for at least another season, despite the reported interest from United.

However, Robben revealed that he still believes there is a chance that his former Real Madrid team-mate could yet replace Scholes at Old Trafford, stating that Sneijder would be the ideal replacement for the United legend, who is expected to retire next summer.

"I personally think there is a very good chance he will join Man United," he said in the Daily Star.

"I am a big admirer of Scholes, he is one of the best players of his generation and I honestly think Sneijder is the only player in the world capable of replacing him.

"Sneijder for me is the best player in the world over the last 12 months. Messi is clearly a fantastic talent but it's almost too easy to say he is the best now."

