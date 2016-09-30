Robben to start against Cologne, suggests Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has suggested Arjen Robben could start for Bayern Munich in Saturday's Bundesliga encounter versus Cologne as he looks to rest some key figures.

The Netherlands international recently made his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but has yet to make his way into the starting XI again after his groin injury.

Nevertheless, Robben could get the nod against Cologne as Bayern look to make it six wins from as many Bundesliga outings, having tasted defeat under Ancelotti for the first time with a 1-0 reverse at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I think it is important to rotate some players on Saturday," Ancelotti said at a news conference.

"Robben could feature from the start. Arjen's situation has improved.

"[Franck] Ribery had some problems, but he will be ready. I am not a doctor, but I think he was just a bit tired.

"Cologne are a good team and are still unbeaten. They have some very quick players. It will be a difficult game, also because we played in midweek. That's why I will rotate."

Robben's contract with Bayern is due to expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but Ancelotti is confident the Dutch winger will sign a renewal.

"Robben is an important player and has always been important for Bayern," the Italian said.

"I don't think there will be any problems if he wants to stay. It's up to the club now. But there is still time to talk about a contract renewal."