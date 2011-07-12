Roberto Carlos claims Neymar bid

Neymar, 19, has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future, with the Russian outfit one of only a handful of clubs capable of putting together a financial package capable of luring the Santos forward away from Brazil.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the Brazilian sensation, who is currently with the national side at the Copa America.

However, former World Cup winner Carlos has revealed that he has spoken to Neymar regarding a move to Russia and confessed that Anzhi have made a formal approach to Santos.

“I recently spoke to Neymar about this. I told him about Anzhi's project of development and about the conditions (owner) Suleyman Kerimov is ready to offer him,” Carlos told Sport-Express.

“Now we must wait until the end of the Copa America, when Neymar should make up his mind on his future.

“He asked me to convey to the head of the club his thanks for the interest.

“We have already come into contact with the president of Santos and have made an offer to the club.

“I am constantly in touch with Neymar, I call him every day.”

The determined Russian outfit have been linked with a number of high profile moves since Kerimov took over the club in January and remain confident that Neymar could prove to be their marquee signing.



By Ben McAleer