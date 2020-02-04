Jurgen Klopp chooses the Liverpool player who is "unique"

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Roberto Firmino as "unique" after the Brazilian provided three assists in Saturday's victory over Southampton.

Firmino set up three of Liverpool's four goals at Anfield as the Reds moved 22 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The former Hoffenheim forward is yet to score a top-flight goal at Liverpool's home stadium this term.

All eight of Firmino's strikes this season have come away from home, while he has now provided seven assists - the joint-third most in the division - across all grounds.

And Klopp believes there is no other player in world football quite like Firmino.

“He is [unique],” he said. “He is just exceptional, a very football-smart person, obviously.

“In the first half, in between a really tight formation of Southampton, the way he drops and keeps the ball, how he makes things happen is very special, absolutely.

“Then even a player like Bobby needs an address where he can send the ball, because he cannot take the ball and turn and run alone.

“How he uses the skills of his mates is special. I do not know a player like him, that is true.”

Klopp also praised Firmino's compatriot Fabinho, who made his first start since November at the weekend.

The former Monaco man was deployed in his customary role as the deepest of Liverpool's three midfielders, with Jordan Henderson pushed forward as a No.8.

“It was easy to move Hendo," Klopp added. "Fabinho is naturally more a defensive-orientated player than Hendo.

“We had to control the counter-attacks of Southampton. He [Fabinho] has struggled with rhythm. The first two games when he came on it was not Fabinho before he got injured. That is normal, so Saturday was a big step for him. He was key for us.

“We needed a calm player in the centre, not too active. That was the change at half-time. We used him more for the switches - find Fabinho, pass to the other side and then accelerate and use the power of Hendo in the half-spaces."

READ MORE

Tottenham still have a long way to go under Jose Mourinho – but the win over Manchester City showed a team with an agenda

Liverpool's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury should have been seen as an opportunity, not a nuisance

FA Cup replays have become an easy target – but scrapping them would be a big mistake