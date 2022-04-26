Roberto Firmino set to miss Champions League first leg
published
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will not be fit for the Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Villarreal.
The Brazil international has missed the last two matches with a foot injury and, while he is running outside in training, he is not likely to be ready.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has no other injury concerns but could bring in centre-back Ibrahima Konate, midfielder Jordan Henderson and winger Luis Diaz as they were only substitutes for Sunday’s Merseyside derby win.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jota, Minamino.
