Roberto touts Nolito for Barcelona return

Sergi Roberto believes Celta Vigo winger Nolito's scintillating form is worthy of a return to Barcelona.

Roberto and Nolito progressed through the ranks together with Barcelona B but the latter was restricted to a pair of substitute appearances for the senior side in the 2010-11 season.

The 28-year-old subsequently moved on to Benfica and, after returning to La Liga in a loan stint at Granada in 2013, his career has scaled the heights since joining Celta for the 2013-14 campaign.

Nolito boasts a superb record of 32 goals in 63 Liga starts for Celta, including a run of five in four matches this season that culminated in the stunning 4-1 win over Barca.

Celta lie third in the table, ahead of Barca on goal difference, and Nolito made his first competitive start for Spain in Monday's 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifier win over Ukraine - progress that has not gone unnoticed from his former colleague amid speculation touting the forward for a second coming at Camp Nou.

"I played with him at Barca B and I have great memories and off the field," Roberto told Mundo Deportivo.

"He helped [Celta] a lot to climb to second. He's a great player who is at a high level, evidenced at Celta and he is already in the Spanish national squad.

"It would be very good reinforcement, but the coach will decide."