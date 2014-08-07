Robinho agent confident of Santos switch

Reports have linked the Brazilian with a move away from San Siro, and MLS outfit Orlando City were thought to be among the favourites to secure the forward's services.

Last month Ramos stated it was unlikely that Robinho would remain at Milan, and on Thursday he claimed the 30-year-old was nearing a return to Santos.

It would represent a third spell at the club for the attacker, who began his career at Santos, before a brief loan spell there in 2010 from parent club Manchester City.

"This possibility is true," Ramos told UOL Esporte.

"[It] depends on [when the] TMS [Transfer Matching System] is released, the system of FIFA.

"If it happens within the statutory period, he may debut [against Corinthians on Sunday], or will be for the next game.

"Santos need to fill on for this side and Milan for the other one. Both teams need to fill."