Robinson pleased with Motherwell’s ‘stability’ as he signs new two-year deal

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson claimed the club’s stability and togetherness were major assets after signing a two-year contract extension.

The 44-year-old and assistant Keith Lasley have agreed new deals which tie them to the club until 2022.

Robinson took over in March 2017 soon after returning to the club for a second spell on the coaching staff and, after steering the club away from relegation danger, has led them to two mid-table Ladbrokes Premiership finishes and two cup finals.

The Northern Irishman said: “I’m very, very happy to commit my future here. It’s a fantastic football club and people have been very good to me. I still see us moving forward and developing.

“There’s not a lot of stability in football clubs but clubs that do have that stability, if you look back, seem to be the ones that are relatively successful.

“And we have been that in terms of what is expected at Motherwell. We have been to two cup finals, developed a lot of young players, and brought a lot of money in that has helped keep us on a steady footing.

“We are looking to keep moving forward, developing young players and bringing in exciting players to sell.”

Robinson had a bruising spell as Oldham manager after leaving the Motherwell and Northern Ireland coaching teams, being sacked six months after taking over a club with only seven contracted players.

Robinson has had a similarly busy time in the transfer market given the turnaround in players in each of his three summers as Well manager but has found support and understanding from the club’s board.

The club have brought in transfer income from the likes of Cedric Kipre and Louis Moult as well as bringing through a series of young players.

“Oldham was an experience,” he said. “I probably learnt more there in six months than I would in a lifetime. It stands you in good stead when you do encounter problems.

“There’s a lot of issues that you have to deal with as a manager but this is a football club where people do things together.

“I’ve got total support from the board, fans have been terrific with me, and it does make life easier when that’s the case.

“The model of the club is to develop young players and sell them, and keep bringing in good value players that we can create assets from.

“The football club exists on selling players, we are fan-owned and it has to be that case.

“It’s frustrating at times because you think you build a very good side and it gets broken up. This is probably the third squad we have put together with eight or nine players.

“But it’s a challenge that I very much enjoy. It’s not a surprise, we know that’s going to happen.

“And we have aspirations of trying to get in the top six and pushing on and still trying to play the football we played in the last six months of the season.”