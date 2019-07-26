Robinson still on the lookout for more Motherwell forward options

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is still looking to bolster his forward line despite making his 10th summer signing.

Well completed a deal for French frontman Christy Manzinga on Thursday following a successful trial period.

But the 24-year-old’s arrival was offset by the departure of Danny Johnson to Dundee.

The club have also sold Reece McAlear to Norwich after failing to persuade the 17-year-old to commit his long-term future to Fir Park.

Robinson said: “There still might be one more. There are a couple of things ongoing. It has to be a starter so we will be patient.”

Former Paris St Germain youth Manzinga is about four weeks away from fitness after a medical uncovered a hamstring problem.

Robinson said: “Christy is really exciting, he is a gamble worth taking, really quick, really strong, gives us another option in the number nine position, and can also play in wide areas.

“It was actually Cedric Kipre who put me on to him. So if he goes the same pathway as Cedric, hadn’t played a professional game and then went for £1million, we will be delighted.”

Johnson netted seven goals in his only campaign at Fir Park following a transfer from Gateshead. The 26-year-old started half of his 28 games and chances were limited after Robinson moved to playing a lone target man in January.

“Danny hasn’t started a game since Ross County in the cup in January,” said Robinson, whose team are looking for a fourth Betfred Cup win when they host Annan on Saturday.

“He is a brilliant boy, he’s been exemplary with his attitude. Some players when they’re not in the team aren’t.

“All he wanted to do was play football. He scored some important goals but I didn’t see Danny playing for me. So we both felt it was best for him.”

Meanwhile, Motherwell accepted an improved offer from Norwich for McAlear after realising he was “extremely unlikely” to extend his contract beyond 2020.

Chief executive Alan Burrows told the club’s website: “We had high hopes for Reece. He was getting closer and closer and indeed, played several first-team friendly matches during pre-season. We had positive conversations with the player, his family and his representatives about extending his stay.

“However, it was clear this was an opportunity Reece wanted to explore and probably would’ve explored, when his contract expired at the end of the season, had we not managed to agree a deal with Norwich now.

“This will see the club secure cash in advance, as well as maintaining some economic rights should his career continue to develop.”