Robson-Kanu prioritised Premier League move, despite Atleti interest

West Brom forward Hal Robson-Kanu is delighted to be plying his trade in the Premier League, despite apparent interest from all over the world - including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

The Wales international left Reading at the end of last season, before heading to Euro 2016, where he starred and scored a Puskas Award contender in a stunning quarter-final win over Belgium.

After his side's last-four exit, Robson-Kanu turned his attentions back to his club future as he targeted a move to the Premier League.

Atleti were also linked, but the 27-year-old insists his aim was to play in England's top flight.

"There were quite a lot of negotiations that took place, and there were a number of opportunities for me abroad in Spain, Asia, Russia and America," he told FourFourTwo.

"But I had told my agent that I would love to play in the Premier League, so a lot of the interest from other countries got pushed aside. I had a desire to play in the top league in the world.

"I had my phone turned off because it was going mad – I was getting calls left, right and centre – so even if [Atleti coach Diego Simeone] had called me, I'd have missed it.

"Atletico are a massive football club, but my ambition was to play in the Premier League."

Robson-Kanu is yet to score for West Brom, having made nine appearances from the bench so far this season.