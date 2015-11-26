Rode not planning Bayern exit

Sebastian Rode is sure he has a future at Bayern Munich and the club see him as part of their long-term plans.

The midfielder joined from Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer in 2014 but made just eight Bundesliga starts in his first season with the Bavarian giants.

Strong competition for a starting berth does not worry the 25-year-old, however, and he has no plans to look elsewhere for more regular football.

"I'm planning no changes, and the club is planning with me," Rode told Kicker.

Injury has hampered the midfielder's 2015-16 campaign, limiting him to just two Bundesliga outings so far.

Rode was an unused substitute in both the win against Schalke last weekend and the Champions League triumph over Olympiacos, but he is unconcerned by the delayed return to first-team action.

"I was injured for seven weeks, so you have to expect such a thing," he added.

"Without the injury I would have played more often."