Rodgers backs fearless Liverpool

Questions remain over whether Liverpool have the experience to close out the league, one they top by two points late in the campaign.

Rodgers said his confident team were coached to deal with pressure and believes the mix in the squad works in their favour.

"If you ask players to play as we do, you have to give them the confidence. That is what you want - the courage to play," the Northern Irishman said.

"We work to deal with pressure, to get on the ball. The players know 100 per cent that if they make a mistake, I will take the blame.

"I have said all along I feel that when there are pressure situations, the players can cope... they can operate at this level without any fear. You see the confidence, there is no anxiety, no pressure.

"We have a wonderful mix. World-class players, young talents from Europe and South America and a load of young British talent here who show that, technically, they can play without fear."

Rodgers' side travel to West Ham on Sunday looking for their ninth straight Premier League win.

Liverpool's last league title came in 1990, and Rodgers said his team were not getting carried away despite dreams of lifting the trophy.

"We never get too carried away. It is very difficult, there's lots of people now dreaming about Liverpool winning the title," he said.

"But for me it is installing in the players that there's a process, it's not just about the end result.

"It's been about simple hard work and focus and concentration.

"There are only 18 points to play for, but you can only take three at a time - Upton Park will be a tough game for us but our confidence and belief is at a good level.

"We feel that we can win any game, because we are a team.

"We may not have the best group of individuals but we have a lot of hunger in a team."